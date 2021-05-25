Diane Umhoefer, 82
Surrounded by family, Diane Umhoefer (nee Stabelfeldt) passed away peacefully on May 19, 2021, at the age of 82. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Harold Umhoefer. She was loving mother of David (Tarie), Mark (Cheryl), Daniel (Theresa), and Carol (Dave); proud grandmother of Courtney (Andy), Kelly (Joel), Colleen (Ryan), Curtis, Erin, Delaney, Bryce, Paeton, and Dalton; and adoring great-grandmother of Calvin and Parker.
Diane was born and raised in River Hills, where she graduated from Shorewood High School in 1956. A year later, and after many trips around the Brown Deer ice skating rink playing crack the whip, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold. She began her career as a loving mother, and after raising her family, she worked at U.S. Bank for 25 years. To Diane, family was everything. She was the glue that held them together. Her kind heart and loving nature shaped them to be the people they are today. Diane loved keeping her family well-fed with ever-changing recipes and ingredients. Some days her signature 7-layer bars had five layers, and other days it would have 11 (depending on what she could find). She loved to keep her family guessing - who knew walnuts, M&Ms, and au jus could go together?
Faith was an important part of her life. On any weekend, Diane could be found at church. She will be remembered fondly by the many children she taught in Sunday school over the years at Grace Lutheran Church. Though she will be greatly missed, she is at peace.
A celebration of Diane’s life is planned for Friday, May 28, with visitation from 2-5 p.m. and service at 5 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Thiensville. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church, 303 Green Bay Road, Thiensville, WI 53092, are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Horizon Hospice and Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls for their kind and compassionate care of Diane.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.