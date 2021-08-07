GERMANTOWN/BULLHEAD CITY, ARIZ.
Dianne G. Lichtenwalner (Anderson)
Jan. 12, 1933 — June 10, 2020
Dianne was born in Neenah on January 12, 1933, and passed peacefully in her Bullhead City, AZ, home on June 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph A. Lichtenwalner, and her brother Phillip.
She is survived by her three children Linda (Jim) Christy of Danville, PA; Steven (Linda) Lichtenwalner of Germantown; and Joyce (Raymond) Addonizio of Fort Mohave, AZ, along with her siblings MaryEllen, David and Caroline. Dianne also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and so many more loved ones.
Dianne was a resident of Germantown for 25 years and was a longtime member of the Germantown Lioness
Club along with other community services until she moved to Arizona.
Graveside Ceremony to be held August 14, 2021, at Oakhill Cemetery in Neenah.