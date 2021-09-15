Dianne M. Lotter
Dianne M. Lotter, nee Schiltz, was born to eternal life on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the age of 80 years. She was born in Caledonia, MN to the late Wilfred and Genevieve (nee Stouvenel) Schiltz. She was to a loving mother to Barbara (Tony), Kari (Tom) and Anne Marie, a dear grandma of Alec, Adam, Jacob, Emma, Hayley, Lauren and Eddie. She is further survived by her brother Larry and sisters Janine, Mary Lynn and Lauren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by many loved family members and friends.
Dianne was a gentle, kind woman who lived her Catholic faith by example. She touched so many people through her sweet disposition and desire to help others, especially her friends in the West Bend community where she lived for many years. She was an advocate for those suffering with mental health and was a volunteer speaker with NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In addition to being a teacher, she was a talented artist and writer.
She wrote and published three books, one about her mental health story and two faith-based books. Her creative writing and art were fueled by her keen ability to see beauty in everything. She was a loyal friend to so many, and had a pure and unconditional love for her daughters and grandchildren. Her memory will live on through all of us, for the love we shared for her now bonds us together.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, September 18 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave, West Bend from 11:30 a.m. until a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to NAMI are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.