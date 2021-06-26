ELMORE
Dolores A. Boehm
May 4, 1941 - June 21, 2021
Dolores A. Boehm, 80, of Elmore passed away peacefully Monday, June 21, 2021 at her home after a two-year battle with cancer. She was born on May 4, 1941 in Nenno, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Frank and Theckla Peter (nee Zingsheim). Dolores worked at the West Bend Company for over 40 years. She enjoyed going to plays, traveling, working in her yard and flower beds, birds, and going to the races. Dolores especially loved her four-legged companions, Sophie and Lacy.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sherrie Finstad; grandson, Joseph Finstad; and sisters, Joan Watry, Judy (Al) Jentsch, and Pat (Andy) Janous. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Gerald Boehm; daughter, Deborah Boehm; brother-in-law, Rolland Watry; niece, Charlene Smoody; and nephew, Daniel Jentsch.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. Campbellsport.
Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and her cremains will be placed in a niche at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum in Ledgeview Memorial Park, Fond du Lac immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Dolores’ family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, Kraemer Cancer Center, and Dr. Mooney for all their care and support.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.