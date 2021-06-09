HARTFORD
Dolores A. Kempfer
May 27, 1929 - June 2, 2021
Dolores A. Kempfer, of Hartford passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at the age of 92. She was born on May 27, 1929, the daughter of Frederick and Elsie Stockfisch (nee Rick).
She married the love of her life Gerald Kempfer and together they raised their family.
Dolores was a devout Christian, a member of St. Kilian Catholic Church. During her quiet times she enjoyed reading, quilting and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Beth” (Jim) Powell, Jenny (Daniel) Wells, Jon Kempfer, Joel (Linda) Kempfer, Andy (Renee) Kempfer, Mary (Ken) Mitchell, daughter-in-law Terri Kempfer, other children Missy C., Jeff, Bobbie, Missy, Suzie and Shelinor. Also, survived by nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law; Kathy (Ray) Montag, Julie Kempfer and Ardell (Dennis) Anderson, brothers-in-law: William Kempfer and Richard Kempfer, and many loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerald, her daughter Amy Kempfer, daughters-in-law Lynn and Patty Kempfer and granddaughter Sarah Powell.
Visitation will be Friday, June 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m., at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11 a.m. Fr. Rick Stoffel will officiate. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
In Lieu of flowers Dolores requested memorials to Washington County Humane Society or to UW-WI @ River Falls General Scholarship Fund, in Amy Kempfer's name.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.