WEST BEND
Dolores M. Weiss
May 11, 1926 - Aug. 27, 2021
Dolores M. Weiss, nee Bingen, of West Bend, formerly of St. Anthony, died on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Ivy Manor at the age of 95 years. She was born May 11, 1926 in in Town of Addison to the late Joseph and Carolina (nee Wolf) Bingen.
On June 30, 1948, she was united in marriage Lawrence M. Weiss at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Lawrence predeceased September 23, 1990.
They settled on the Weiss Family farm and worked the farm together until their retirements.
She enjoyed working outside the family home at local restaurants in the kitchen food prep and also as an in-home elder caregiver for nearly 20 years.
Survivors include two children: Mary Ann Wilson of Duluth, MN and Lawrence “Larry” (Pam) of Allenton; one son-in-law Tom Rothenbach; 9 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren: one brother Walter Bingen of West Bend; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three children: Lorraine Rothenbach, Laura Heyen and Peter Weiss, two sons-in-law Danny Wilson and Dennis Heyen; one sister and three brothers.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with burial following in St. Anthony Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Ivy Manor for the care and friendship shown to Dolores over the past two years and also to Preceptor Hospice for their care.
