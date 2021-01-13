WEST BEND
Dolores R. Lotz
Feb. 25, 1930 - January 10, 2021
Dolores R. Lotz, 90, of West Bend, passed away on January 10, 2021, at Clearview Long Term Care & Rehabilitation of Dodge County in Juneau.
Dolores was born on February 25, 1930, in New York, the daughter of the late Julius and Lena (nee Battan) D’Alatore. On December 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to Thomas J. Lotz Sr. in Milwaukee. Thomas preceded her in death on December 27, 2006. Dolores was a devout Catholic and sang in the choir at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend where she was a member and active in many church functions. She was also a member of the Lioness Club and volunteered at various events.
Dolores is survived by her children: Kenneth (Gail) Lotz, Pamela (Chuck) Steinert, Theresa (Bill) Burgoyne, and Thomas (Laurie) Lotz; eight grandchildren: Jeff (Mindy) Steinert, Gabriel Geib, Matthew Geib, Jennifer Geib (Chad Buntin), Tyson Lotz (Amy Fugate), Leah (Adam) Bolstad, Rebekah Lotz (Austen Schneider), and Sarah Lotz (Zach Lucas); two great-grandchildren: Haley and Brody. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Gloria Peters, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends, including her close friend, Ron Krueger, and his family.
She was preceded in death by her son Larry; a grandson, John Steinert; a great-granddaughter, Ginnie Lotz.
A special thanks to those who lovingly cared for Dolores during her stay at Clearview.
VISITATION: Dolores’ family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 North Eighth Ave., in West Bend on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until noon.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A Mass of Christian burial for Dolores will be held at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Thursday. Burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dolores’ arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.