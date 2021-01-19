TOWN OF WAYNE
Dolores Theresa Kertscher
Aug. 17, 1924 - Jan. 14, 2021
Dolores Theresa Kertscher (nee Vorpahl), 96, of the Town of Wayne, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital, West Bend.
She was born on August 17, 1924, to the late Dorothy K. (Theusch) and John A. Vorpahl Sr. in the Town of Farmington.
Dolores was united in marriage to Allen E. Kertscher in a double wedding on December 23, 1944, in Waubeka, along with Dolores’ sister Dorothy I. Vorpahl, who married Floyd F. Buddenhagen Sr.
She was an active member of Salem United Church of Christ in Wayne. She was a member of Salem’s Women’s Guild and was also a past Sunday school teacher. Dolores was retired from Wayne Elementary School where she worked as a school lunch lady. Dolores enjoyed playing cards, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
Those Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son Allen J. Kertscher; granddaughter Renee Joy (Troy) Lammert; five great-granddaughters, Samantha (Dan) Kangas, Shana Lammert, Rowan (Zack Ratz) Wegner, Kaylee Lammert and Rhiannon Lammert; and one great-great-granddaughter, Elliana Kangas; two sisters, Dorothy Buddenhagen and Theresa Anne Brockman; and two sisters-in-law, Ann C. Vorpahl and Teresa C. Vorpahl; cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Allen; infant daughter, Patricia; five brothers, Frederick (Audrey) Vorpahl Sr., Anthony (Louise) Vorpahl, John A. Vorpahl Jr., Ronald C. Vorpahl and John H. Vorpahl Sr.; two sisters, Adeline (Elmer) Footland and Patricia Vorpahl; five brothers-in-law, Floyd Buddenhagen Sr., Gerald W. Brockman, Wilmer (Ann) Kertscher, Raymond (Ruby) Kertscher and Melvin (Bernice) Kertscher.
A celebration of life in remembrance of Dolores will be held at a later date. Per Dolores’ wishes cremation has taken place.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dolores' arrangements.