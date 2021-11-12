Donald A. Moegenburg “Schmecky,” 86
Donald A. Moegenburg “Schmecky,” 86, of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the age of 86 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Ozaukee Campus. Don was born in Cedarburg on August 2, 1935, the son of the late Wilmer C. and Evelyn (nee Helm) Moegenburg. Don was united in marriage to Janice Musbach on June 29, 1957, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton and were blessed with three children. Don was the owner of Moegenburg Builders of Grafton for over 60 years, and built many homes in Ozaukee and Washington County. His sons Doug and Dave have been working with him for the past 40 years. Don enjoyed gardening, cutting the grass and fishing. He was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
Don is survived by his wife, Janice; children: Bonnie (Kevin) Zirtzlaff, Doug (Doreen) and David (Toni); 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends. Don was preceded in death by sisters: Mary Ann Kempf and Shirley (Marty) Beekman; grandson Jerred Mueller.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. Interment at the church cemetery. Visitation at the church on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church & School.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.