WEST BEND
Donald Behnke
July 12, 1936 - Oct. 1, 2020
Donald Behnke entered into eternal life on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Nancy (nee Tuska), loving dad of Kathleen (Paul) Melius, Steve (Lisa) Behnke, Janet Behnke, Susan (Chris) Switalski and Michael (Ashley) Behnke. He was also the proud grandpa of Luke (Laura) Behnke, Peter (Jamie) Behnke, Erin (fiance Nick Gasper) Behnke, Rebecca Switalski, Nicole Switalski, and Remington Behnke; and great-grandpa of Grace, Harrison, Jonathan and Peter Behnke, Wyatt and Xavier Gasper. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Johanna (nee Stramowski) Behnke; sisters Geraldine (John) Banach and Dolores (Edwin) Bieganowski. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Don was a graduate of St. Josephat grade school, Boys Tech High School and MATC. Don enjoyed playing golf and was a lifeguard at Grant Park while in high school. He was an avid Packers fan, a baseball coach for the Franklin Little League, and was the owner/operator of BW Electronics in New Berlin. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Don served his country as a member of the United States Air Force.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private family Mass will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 12 noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Go to https://youtu.be/U8gnYTPeuOU to view a livestream of the Mass. Don’s entire family invites all to a celebration of Don’s life on Friday, July 16, from 3-6 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Church, 12700 W. Howard Ave, New Berlin, to share a bite to eat, memories, and fellowship in honor of Don.
Special thanks to everyone who cared for Don at Aurora West Bend clinic, Dr. Jahnke and her nurses, Mary, Roz, Kathleen, and Naomi. Thanks also to Dr. Shamah and his staff at the Aurora Grafton Cancer clinic. Thanks to Horizon Lawlis Hospice for assisting the family in Don’s final days. Thanks to the Rev. Joe Aufdermauer,the Rev. Nathan Reesman, and the Rev. Patrick Burns for their spiritual care of Don.
Don was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Oak Creek for 59 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to The American Cancer Society and St. Stephen Catholic Church or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home of Milwaukee is serving the family. For more information, visit www.pkfunerlahomes.com.