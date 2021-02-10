WEST BEND
Donald ‘Buzzy’ E. May
Jan. 7, 1940 — Feb. 3, 2021
Donald “Buzzy” E. May 81, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at their home with his wife and family at his side.
He was born on January 7, 1940, in West Bend to the late Steve and Elsie (nee Mioshler) May.
On May 4, 1963, he was united in marriage to Beverly Strassburg at St. Mary’s church in Barton, and together, they raised three children.
Buzzy wore many hats, but ended his working career by retiring from Serigraph Inc. in 2002. He was a member of the Fillmore Vol. Fire Department, as well as the National Guard from 1959-1963. In his younger years he took up racing (early ’60’s), until he was called to duty. Buzzy enjoyed fishing, racing, watching sports and going to the casino.
Those Buzzy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife Beverly; children, Randy (Karen) May of West Bend, Tracey (Stanley) Steinert of Fillmore, Steve (Becky) May of Campbellsport; five grandchildren, Heather (Matt), Dylan (Emily), Becky (Jordan), Seth, and Hayden; two brothers-in-law, Stan (Kathy) Strassburg, Dale (Rhonda) Strassburg; one sister-in-law, Nancy May; and other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law Stanley and Marcella Strassburg; sister Phyllis Maurer, and brother Fred May.
Per Donald's wishes there will be no funeral services. The family will be holding a celebration of his life at a later date. Memorials in Donald’s memory can be given to St. Jude or a charity of your choice.