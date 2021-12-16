WEST BEND
Donald “Captain” Duwayne Zitlow
March 29, 1949 - Dec. 10, 2021
Donald “Captain” Duwayne Zitlow, age 72, passed away on December 10, 2021, at his home in West Bend. He was born on March 29, 1949, to Lester and Ruth (nee Halle) Zitlow. Donald served in the United States Army from 1967-1970 with 2 tours in Vietnam. He worked at Mayville Metal for 25 years, then he went to Matenaer Corporation and then at Riebau Cabinet Company. He was an active member of the Good Shepherd Altar Committee, a member of Washington County Whitetails Unlimited, and also a past member of the Wednesday Night Horseshoe League. Donald loved hunting up north and in Wyoming, getting the deer but never the elk he wanted! He was an excellent woodworker, making furniture and endless projects for people and loved working in the park.
Donald is survived by his wife of 19 years, Barbara (nee Hardt); children, Christy Zitlow, Ryan (Kristin) Zitlow; grandchildren, Jayden, Brantley and Mayah; stepchildren, Daniel Taylor and Andy Taylor; siblings, Richard (Sandy) Zitlow and his sister-in-law, Karen (Paul) Schreck. Donald is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and his parents-in-law, Lester (Annie) Hardt, and aunts and uncles.
A Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 Indiana Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor Robert Hein and Pastor John Paustian presiding. Visitation will be at church on Saturday, December 18, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at 2:15 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church.
A special thank-you to Dr. Olafsson and staff, Dr. Burfeind and staff, and Cedar Community Home Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.