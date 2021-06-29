WEST BEND
Donald ‘Donny’ P. Verbanac
June 25, 1961 - June 24, 2021
Donald “Donny” P. Verbanac, 59, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born on June 25, 1961, to the late Ralph Verbanac and Barbara Nolan (nee Mayer) in West Bend. He grew up in Newburg and graduated from West Bend High School. Donny worked for various construction companies over the years working as a mason and concrete finisher. He had unique and creative ways, always thinking outside the box. Donny was always willing to help others when needed. He enjoyed music, riding his motorcycle, and taking down, moving, and rebuilding barns with his friend Charlie. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, family, and friends. Donny will be missed.
Those Donny leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Sarah McHugh-Verbanac and Nolan Verbanac; a granddaughter, Kaia Verbanac; his mother, Barbara Nolan; step-father, Michael Nolan; two brothers, Daniel Verbanac and Jesse (Fran) Verbanac; two sisters, Mary (Jay) Lone and Lisa (Loren) Beimborn; former wife, Diana McHugh; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph (Artie) Verbanac.
A funeral service in remembrance of Donny will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. Private family burial will be held.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m.
A special thank you from the family to his close friends, Dale, Steve, and Charlie for all their help and support.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donny's arrangements.