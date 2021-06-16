Donald E. Peters
Jan. 11, 1936 - June 12, 2021
Donald E. Peters, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, June 12, 2021. He was born on January 11, 1936, to Lawrence J. and Helen C. (nee Otten) Peters.
On September 26, 1959, he married the love of his life, Nancy A. Zehren, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Donald is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy. Together they have three children: Karen Peters, Kevin (Amy Immel) Peters and Kristine (Richard) Fechter. They are the proud grandparents of Krystal (Justin Smith) Miller, Joshua (Anne) Fechter, Daniel Peters, Rashelle (Kyle Brierton) Peters, Amanda (Mark) Piszczek, Jennifer (Randy Fuentez) Fechter, Rachel (Jordan Obrien) Fechter and great-grandparents of six with a new great-grandchild due in December 2021. He is further survived by his brothers: Raymond Peters of Random Lake and Ralph (Liz) Peters of West Bend; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Margie Anderson of West Bend, Thomas Zehren of Phillips, Susan (Richard) Weber of Marshall, and Kathy Zehren of Plymouth and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Lawrence Peters; his in-laws Marcella and Alphonse Zehren; his brother Joseph Peters and two brothers-in-law: Delbert Anderson and Robert Zehren, as well as a great-grandchild, the baby Odin.
Donald served in the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge he worked at Weasler Engineering until his retirement. He also enjoyed working on the family farm, which he eventually took over after his parents passed.
He cherished his time on the farm. He was a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church his whole life. He attended services regularly until the COVID pandemic, which then he watched church services daily on TV with his wife. He volunteered his time on the building and grounds committee. Don was also a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.
He cherished spending time with his family on holidays and monthly get-togethers. There were always lots of laughs, bonfires, cook-outs and mule rides. Many memories were made and will not be forgotten.
He loved seeing his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
Our family would like to extend a special and heartfelt “Thank You” to Dr. Moony and the staff at the Kramer Cancer Care Center for their compassionate care.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church with the Rev. Nathan Reesman presiding. The family will greet visitors on Friday at the church only from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Private committal services will take place in Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Kraemer Cancer Center are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you wish to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.