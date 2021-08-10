Donald Frederick Belstner, 94
Donald Frederick Belstner, 94, of Cedarburg, was peacefully called to his heavenly home on August 5, 2021. Don was born in Fort Atkinson on November 28, 1926 to Frederick and Dorothea (Loga) Belstner. After graduating from Fort Atkinson High School in 1944, Don enlisted in the U.S. Army Specialized Training Corps in Ripon and was later assigned to the Leyte Detention Center in the Philippines until March 1946. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Milton College, Don married the love of his life, Kathryn Mae Poutsch, on November 26, 1949; they moved to Cedarburg and raised two boys, Dennis and John. Don taught mathematics at Cedarburg High School for his entire 39-year career. His passion for woodworking and his side job as a carpenter allowed him to build his family their lifetime home just West of Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg. Don spent two summers earning his master’s degree from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI.
Don enjoyed fishing, hunting and amateur (ham) radio; hobbies that he very much enjoyed sharing with both his sons. His ham radio hobby introduced him to many new friends as a member of the Ozaukee Radio Club and he served his community as part of the Cedarburg Civil Defense (later known as Cedarburg Emergency Government). Besides his family, the most important thing in Don’s life was his faith. He was a man of complete integrity and strong faith, who tirelessly donated his time, talents, and treasures to serving his church, Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cedarburg, of which he and Kay were charter members.
Don is survived by Kathryn, his wife of nearly 72 years, his sons Dennis (Alice Foster) and John (Lynn Gildner), his granddaughters Amy (Chris Foster) and Kristy (Steven Smith), and his great-grandchildren Kaylen (Foster), Connor (Smith) and Nathan (Smith).
A celebration of life will be held for Don on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Wauwatosa Road in Cedarburg. Visitation will begin at 1:30 PM followed by a service 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church, W76 N627 Wauwatosa Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
Dennis and John extend their deepest gratitude to the friends and caregivers that have become family to Don and Kay over the last few years. Their love, care and respect has allowed them to remain in the home they love until the Lord calls them home.