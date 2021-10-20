TOWN OF TRENTON
Donald H. Flowers
March 30, 1947 - Sept. 27, 2021
Donald H. Flowers, age 74, of the Town of Trenton, died Monday, September 27, 2021 at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend, as a result of the multiple sclerosis he suffered from since 2001.
He was born March 30, 1947 in Fond du Lac, to Donald K. and Helen Montaba Flowers. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. He married Katherine Yache on June 16, 1978, in Fond du lac, and they moved to the Town of Grafton. He worked for the state as a court reporter in Ozaukee County, retiring in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; son, Gabriel Flowers, Port Washington; and brothers Robert (Dale) Flowers and Dean (Marilyn) Flowers. He is further survived by stepbrothers Steve Danielson and Norman “Buzz” Danielson, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services have been held.