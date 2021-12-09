WEST BEND
Donald Henke
Sept. 12, 1945 - Nov. 7, 2021
Donald George Henke, age 76, of West Bend left this world peacefully on Nov. 7, 2021.
Donald was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Hartford to Elizabeth and John Henke. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969, released from active duty with honorable discharge. Donald shared over 30 years of love with his wife, Linda Amelia Henke. He was an avid outdoorsman, a model citizen, and a devout Catholic.
Donald is survived by his loving wife, Linda Amelia Henke; three stepsons, two sisters, three brothers, their spouses, and children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Darlene and Dorothy.
A memorial service will be held on Dec. 9, 6:00 p.m. at Church & Chapel Funeral Home, in Waukesha. Visitation and viewing will precede the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The burial ceremony will be held on Dec. 10, 10:00 a.m., at Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.