HARTFORD
Donald J. Breitkreutz
Dec. 23, 1927 - July 14, 2021
Donald J. (Shrimp) Breitkreutz, of Hartford, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the age 93. Donald, was born December 23, 1927, son of Robert and Frances (nee Arbinger) Breitkreutz. He married Millie Roets on September 9, 1950. Donald worked at the Hartford Radiator Shop with his father and brother for over 30 years. He and Millie ran a beer depot and gas station in Hartford for 4 years. They also owned and operated Shrimp and Millie’s Sandbar Tavern for 22 years. Shrimp had a passion for gas engines, his Model T and “tinkering and puttering” in his workshop. He loved nature and will be sadly missed.
Donald is survived by his loving wife Mildred (nee Roets) and his loving children Terry (Mark) Jambura, Mary (special friend Perry Raimey) Breitkreutz, and Kathy (Mike) Zurn. His grandchildren Jeff (Tiffany) Hader and Kelly (Jared) Smith, his great-grandchildren Jaxon Hader, Parker, Teaghan, Taleighan and Kambri Smith. Also, survived by nephews Leland, Steve, and Bill Breitkreutz, and other relatives and friends.
Donald was preceded in death by his six brothers and one sister.
Visitation will be held at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, 226 S. Main St., Hartford from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Schmipf will officiate. Interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Family would like memorials sent to Stars and Strips Honor Flight, P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls WI. 53052 or go to www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org and choose the donate button.
