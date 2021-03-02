Lochbuie, Colo.
Donald L. Pierog
Nov. 11, 1963 - Feb. 8, 2021
Donald “Don” Lance Pierog, age 57, Lochbuie, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Monday, February 8, 2021. The youngest of five children, Donald was born on November 11, 1963, in West Bend to Joanne B. (Detwiler) and the late Edward M. Pierog. Donald grew up in West Bend, and after attending West Bend West High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1981 to 1984, where he specialized in helicopter maintenance while stationed in South Korea. Don eventually relocated to Colorado, where he worked at various jobs, utilizing his machinist skills. He was currently employed at Primus Aerospace as a machinist.
Don married Cynthia Kresge in 1997 and remained close friends after their divorce in 2001. They had one son, Devin.
Don had an adventurous spirit which took him to many places, with many good finds along the way. He had a good sense of humor and was an extremely hard worker. He was a down-to-earth, genuine, good person. With a caring heart and a calmness about him, he was a loving, devoted father, grandpa, son, and brother.
He was very generous with his time by helping family and friends with whatever he could. He always looked forward to spending time with his grandson, Hunter. He enjoyed computer gaming, home improvement projects, heading to the shooting range for practice, and motorcycle riding with Devin and friends. He was also very willing to help others with their computer challenges (especially Skyping with Mom).
He is survived by, and will be greatly missed by, his son, Devin, and grandson, Hunter (Brighton, CO); mother, Joanne Klumb (West Bend); and siblings Charles (Elizabeth) Pierog (West Bend), David Pierog (Adell), Beth (Steven) Bild (Port Orchard, WA), and Debra Tesch (Appleton). He is further survived by stepmother Arlene Pierog, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Edward M. Pierog; grandparents, Marion and Roland Flasch, Edward N. Pierog, and Bertha Ostroot; as well as stepfather, Ronald Klumb.
A private service for the immediate family was held at the Tabor Funeral Home in Brighton, CO.
A celebration of life for Donald will be held at the VFW Post 1393 in West Bend (260 Sand Drive) on Saturday, March 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A military style service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. This is a casual gathering with snacks provided.
Don, you’ll be forever in our hearts and will be dearly missed.