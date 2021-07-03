WEST BEND
Donald L. Zerfas
Oct. 26, 1940 – July 1, 2021
Donald L. Zerfas, 80, of West Bend, was born to eternal life on the morning of July 1, 2021. He was born to his earthly life on October 26, 1940, to George and Elizabeth (nee Kipen) Zerfas in Lake Odessa, Michigan, and was the youngest of nine children.
At a young age, Don aspired to become a diocesan priest. He graduated from Sacred Heart Seminary High School and College in Detroit, MI, in 1958 and 1962 respectively, and then attended St. John’s Provincial Seminary in Plymouth, MI, but left the seminary soon thereafter. He became a counselor for teenage exchange students to Mexico, attended the Instituto Mexicano-NorteAmericano in Mexico City, and then enrolled in graduate studies in education at Loyola University – Chicago. After teaching and coaching at North Division High School in Milwaukee and St. John’s Military Academy in Delafield, he received his master’s degree from UW-Milwaukee and accepted the position of Guidance Director at Germantown High School.
Don was united in marriage to Ruth LeBlanc on August 19, 1967, at the American Martyrs Catholic Church in Kingsford, MI. They began their life journey together in Milwaukee before moving to West Bend. Ruth was the perfect complement to Don, bound by faith and love. The marriage was blessed with three children, Eric (Beth) of Hermitage, TN, Bethany Ames of St. Paul, MN, Gregory (Kallie) of Eagan, MN and six grandchildren: Zachary, Ashley, Jacob, Harriet, Abigail and Chet. He cherished his family above all else.
In 1970, Don accepted employment as the first school counselor at Moraine Park Technical College – West Bend Campus, a position he held until retirement in 2002. A National Certified Counselor and member of Phi Delta Kappa, Don received many professional awards during his counseling career, was involved in the West Bend community, and participated in various ministries at St. Frances Cabrini parish over the years. He was active in the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight of Fr. Caspar Rehrl Council 1964 from 2011-2013. He loved team sports, especially coaching Little/Senior League baseball and playing slow-pitch softball – a game in which he excelled. Later in life, he picked up golf and took pride in his one and only hole-in-one which he described as a “freak accident.” His other favorite pastimes included traveling, playing cards with his buddies, gardening and fishing, in particular, the fishing trips to Canada with family and friends.
But what Don treasured most were the opportunities to watch his children and grandchildren grow in life. While he was always there to cheer them on in sports or teach them life lessons like tying bait or changing a tire, he was most proud to be able to witness their spiritual growth as they received their sacramental gifts.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth, who died in 2014, his parents, and all eight siblings. Those who will continue to share his memory include his three children, six grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law Bruce (Carolyn) LeBlanc, Patricia Zerfas, Doris Zerfas, Evelyn Zerfas, Gene Lauer, nieces and nephews, and his very close friend and confidant, Janet Prodoehl, who enriched his life and faith during the last chapters of his life.
A Mass of Christian Burial in honor of Don will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7th at St. Frances Cabrini Church, (1025 S. Seventh Ave., West Bend) with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. with a Knights of Columbus Vigil just before Mass. Private inurnment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Frances Cabrini Parish or CaringBridge (www.caringbridge.org) would be appreciated by the family.
Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050/www.phillipfuneralhome.com