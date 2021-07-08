Donald Lee Price, 71
Donald Lee Price died unexpectedly on July 2, 2021, at his home in Cedarburg at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife, LaVon; children, Dawn (Chris), David (DeAnne), Carrie (Dave); siblings Peggy (Jim), Ronald; grandkids Nathan, Elizabeth, Luke, Krista, Tanner, Collin, Alex, Katy, Kylee, Myranda, James, Mollie, Evin, Eleanor, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers Jim and Al, and his parents, Mabel and LaVerne.
Don was born on December 24, 1949, in the city of Shawano, to Mabel and LaVerne Price. Don graduated from Gresham High School in 1968. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the Army in April of 1970. Upon a short leave from the Army in August of that year, he married LaVon, whom he had met in Shawano. The couple later moved to Cedarburg, where Don worked successfully as a superintendent at Mared Mechanical Contractors, Winding Roofing, and Stippich. The couple welcomed their first child (Dawn) in 1972. They later welcomed their other two children (David and Carrie) in 1974, and 1976.
Don was a very caring, supportive, athletic, and hardworking father, who taught his children and grandchildren the value of these skills. He also passed along his passion for fishing, hunting, gardening, carpentry, mechanics, sports, and his overall love for the outdoors, where he spent a lot of time up north in Shawano, with his friends and family. Don also loved to ride his motorcycle, work on his truck, and spent countless hours in his yard maintaining an immaculate lawn and landscape. Don was a great husband, father, and grandfather to his many grandchildren, whom they affectionately called “Bapa.”
A funeral is scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church and School at 10729 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, WI, 53097. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.., with the funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m., and the burial to follow at the church cemetery. All are welcomed and invited to a small luncheon, which will be served at the school gym immediately following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trinity Lutheran Church and School (address listed above). For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family and can be reached at 262- 377-0380.