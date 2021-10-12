WEST BEND
Donald N. Kempf
August 5, 1937 - Oct. 8, 2021
Donald “Don” N. Kempf, 84, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 8, 2021.
He was born on August 5, 1937, to the late Otto and Marie (nee Koenings) Kempf in West Bend. Don grew up in Barton. He graduated from West Bend High School. Don honorably served in the United States Navy. On August 6, 1960, he was united in marriage to Judith Johann at Holy Trinity Church in Newburg. He worked at the Gehl Company for over 40 years and was a member of the Hexelbank Club at Gehls. Don was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served on its school board, renovation committee, and as an usher. He was a Washington County Board supervisor for the Barton area. Don enjoyed woodworking, golfing, baseball, and playing sheepshead. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Don leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Steve (Dr. Lester “Jay” Wright Jr.) Kempf, Sheryl (Tom) Monahan, Gary Kempf, and Amy (Bob) Monday; six grandchildren, Sara Monday, Jenna Monday, Josie (Ron) Henningfeld, Tyler (Natasha) Monahan, Collin (Sara) Monahan, and Riley Monahan; three great-grandchildren, Rayla Henningfeld, Leni Henningfeld, and Iris Monahan; a brother, Daniel (Marilee) Kempf; two brothers-in-law, Bob Zimdars and Roger Kudek; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kempf; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Kempf; two sisters, Joyce Kudek and LaVerna (Alan) Weeden; and a brother, Gerald “Jerry” Kempf.
A Mass of Christian burial in remembrance of Don will be held on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends at church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeast Wisconsin in Don’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Cottages for all their help and care.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Don’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.