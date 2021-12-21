ORONO, MINN.
Donald Richard Kielley
Dec. 14, 1946 - Dec. 14, 2021
Donald Richard Kielley, age 75, of Orono, MN, went to be with the Lord on December 14, 2021, following a nine-year battle with multiple myeloma and MDS. He was born on December 14, 1946, in Boscobel. Don attended St John’s Lutheran Grade School, West Bend High School (class of 1965), and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in Finance and Economics in 1969. Upon graduation he joined General Electric’s Financial Management Training and moved through increasingly responsible roles with bases in multiple U.S., EMEA, South American, South Pacific, and Japanese locations with FMC Corporation, Kaman Corporation, Wilson Learning Corporation and ended his career on a real high as a group chairman and mentor for multiple groups of CEOs and executives in the Twin Cities with Vistage International. Don was drawn to adventure and challenges to “make order out of chaos.” He was a humble leader who found success by working hard to attract, promote and empowered exceptional staff to make things happen!
He leaves behind 26 years of marriage with the “love of his life,” Arlene; dear sister Mary (Ken) Barrett and brother Jeff (Cheryl) Kielley; blended family Brad and Jon Kielley, Carisa (Brian) Fegers, Cyndy (Brett) Hansen, Jeff (Ashley) Wright, Greg (Amanda) Geray; special grandchildren Olivia, Brooks, and Delanie Fegers; Madison, Hunter, and Taylor Hansen; Veronica, Leo, and Carter Wright; and Grace Geray. He enjoyed travel adventures with Arlene, life with friends on the lake, gardening, growing up with his grandchildren, and walks with his golden retriever, Betsie. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Meta Kielley, and son Marc Kielley.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2060 County Road 6, Long Lake, MN.
In lieu of flowers and cards, memorials will be donated to St. John’s Lutheran School, Scholarship Fund, West Bend.
David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, Minn., is serving the family. For more information, call 952-473-557 or visit www.davidleefuneralhome.com.