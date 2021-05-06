HARTFORD
Donna C. Gehring
Sept. 24, 1930 - April 24, 2021
Donna C. (nee Zuern) Gehring, age 90, of Hartford passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Donna was born on September 24, 1930, to the late Frank and Margaret Zuern of Hartford. She was the youngest of five children. She was the treasured sister of the late Peggy (Bob) Stinson, the Rev. Ted Zuern, S.J., LuAnn (Joe) Schwai and Tom (Elaine) Zuern. Also preceding her in death were dear sister-in-law Rosemary (Gordon) Meitner, nephew Tom Meitner and brother-in-law Gordon Gehring.
Donna graduated from nursing school and married her loving husband, James E. Gehring, in 1951. Together they began creating their legacy with children Teri (Don) Becherer, Diane (Marc Musser) Hargrove, Lisa (Dave) Kreuser, Jim (Patty) Gehring, Beth (Joe) Herchenbach and Dan (Jill) Gehring. Throughout her years here on earth, Donna always prioritized the care, comfort and compassion of others and displayed that quality until the very end. Together we are grateful she has joined our father, Jim, and for their guidance throughout our lives. Donna is survived by her faithful sister-in-law Shirley (Gordon) Gehring, 15 loving grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren so far. Also further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
A memorial visitation will take place at St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford, on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until time of memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Private interment in St. Kilian Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made in Donna’s memory to the church.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit shimonfuneralhome.com.