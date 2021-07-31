WEST BEND
Donna Hallada
The family of Donna Hallada is planning a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 7th. We pray you will be able to join us at Trinity Lutheran Church at 140 N. 7th St., West Bend; there will be a service from 10:30-11:30 am. The celebration will continue at The Moose at 1721 Chestnut St., West Bend, starting around 12:00 pm noon. Please join us for lunch, the family will provide a brat and soda in memory of mom’s commitment to the drive through brat fund raiser. A Service will be performed by The Women of The Moose.
Please join us at either or both Celebration of Life locations; both were a big part of her life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or The Moose.
Donna Rae (nee DeNise) Hallada age 81 of West Bend, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, after battling Pancreatic Cancer. She may have left the earthly world peacefully, but for those who knew her, she arrived in Heaven saying — “I’m here — where do you need my help?”
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.