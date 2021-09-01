JACKSON
Donna J. Patterson
Jan. 28, 1964 - Aug. 28, 2021
Donna J. Patterson of Jackson was called home to be with the Lord on August 28, 2021. She was born on January 28, 1946, to James and Miriam Zimmerman of Galion, Ohio. She was a 1964 graduate of Colonel Crawford High School and obtained her R.N. degree from Maumee Valley School of Nursing, fulfilling her childhood dream of being a nurse. In 1967 she married John C. Patterson, and they celebrated 50 years together before John’s death in 2018.
Together, they went to Iran as Peace Corps volunteers and later spent six years in Saudi Arabia with their two older children. Donna’s favorite nursing position was a school nurse in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where their children attended school.
Donna loved cooking for family gatherings, reading and knitting. She was a member of New Hope United Church of Christ and a participant in their Prayer Shawl ministry. She always felt grateful for the many vacations and travel experiences she shared with her family and felt she lived a blessed life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, Michael; her brother, Daniel Zimmerman; her sister-in-law, Ruth Ellen Sines; a nephew, Joshua Sines; and a great-nephew, Joshua Baker.
She is survived by three loving children and spouses: a son, Donald (Jennifer) Patterson and daughters, Shireen (Ronald) Beck and Courtney (Steven) Neuy. Donna was a devoted grandma to: Evan, Treavor, Samuel, Sara, Ryan, and Rachel and a cherished nana to: Makayla, Connor, Charles, Ashton, Parker, Chloe, Serena, and Quinton.
Those left behind also include sisters: Deloris (Kenneth) Kocher, Diana (William) Hurlow and Debra (Mike) Poland. Also are sisters and brothers-in-law: Linda Zimmerman, Ronald (Marlene) Patterson, Tom Sines and David (Lola) Patterson along with many loving nephews and nieces.
Donna would like to thank special friends: Jane and Dennis Hockerman, Dave Schampers, Gloria and Gari Patoka, Tom Scherwinski, Jim and Cindy Riggs, Rev. Jim and cherished high school classmates who sent many prayers and cards during her illness. Much gratitude to Dr. Nazareth of Aurora Healthcare, Marcie, Jill and Chaplain Michael with Aurora Hospice and Moneee and Dave with ComforCare for their care and compassion.
Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, September 3 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at New Hope United Church of Christ, 4360 Jackson Dr. in Jackson, officiated by Rev. James Hill. Burial will immediately follow the service at Friedens Peace Cemetery in Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to New Hope United Church of Christ or the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
The family is being assisted by Schmidt Funeral Home of Jackson. Messages of comfort and condolence may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.