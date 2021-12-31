ST. PAUL, MINN.
Donna Lee Johnson
May 29, 1933 - Dec. 13, 2021
Donna Lee Johnson (nee Gonnering), age 88, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away on December 13, 2021. Donna was born on May 29, 1933, to Jerome and Gladys Gonnering in Milwaukee. She was raised in West Bend, and graduated from West Bend High School, where she played the bassoon, and was a drum major with the marching band, in 1951. She went on to study home economics at the University of Wisconsin, and later took secretarial courses.
In 1959, she married Allen Johnson, and started a family. They moved to Crystal, MN, and in 1972 moved to St. Paul, where she lived for 49 years. Donna worked for many years in the legal field, both as a legal secretary and a legal administrator, and retired in 2013 at the age of 80.
She was a feisty and independent woman who was passionate about her family, knitting, work and her friends. She was the life of the party at every event she attended, and always had a joke ready to tell. In 2014, Donna was absolutely delighted to be reunited with the daughter she gave up for adoption in 1957. Donna was a vibrant flame, and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Allen, and her parents, Jerome and Gladys Gonnering. She is survived by her children, Jill (Steve) Bushor of Lino Lakes, John (Cindy) Johnson of Savage, and Sherian (Mike) Thomas of Centennial, CO; grandchildren Rachel (Greg), Nick, Chris (Ritz), Jen (Rob), David (Erin) and Raychel (Ron); and 11 and a half great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, John (Cindy) Gonnering of Kewaskum, and many other relatives and friends.
A gathering was to be held from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. December 6 at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. A memorial service was to be held at 11 a.m., Friday, December 7, at O’Halloran and Murphy Funeral Home.
