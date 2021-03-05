Donna Lynn Wanke
December 13, 1949 - February 15, 2021
Donna Lynn Wanke, age 71, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021. She was born on December 13, 1949, in Milwaukee to Donald and Shirley (nee Sutton) McHale. Donna was raised in Jupiter, Florida, and graduated from Jupiter High School Class of 1968. On June 28, 1980, Donna married James Wanke and began her family. She worked for years at St Michael Hospital in Milwaukee.
Donna’s loves and interests were the love of family, love of country especially our military, all animals, and an unwavering love of the Green Bay Packers (except #4 ... man she really did not like that guy). She had sarcastic humor ... always telling a joke.
Donna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Jim; daughter, Samantha (Ralph) McClain; son, Christopher (Lisa) Wanke; her pride and joy grandsons Carter and Odis Wanke; her brother Major Ray (Lynn) McHale ret.; nephew USAF Master Sgt. ret. Carson (Andrea) McHale; nieces Amanda McHale and Sydney (Chris) Schneider; aunt and uncle Phyllis and Jerry Sutton. She is further survived 10 nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends, and by all her “y’all cuz’s.”
There are no formal funeral services at this time.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, the doctors and especially the nursing staff at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend and the staff at Samaritan Home.
Any donation to Wounded Warriors or the Best Friends Network is appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.