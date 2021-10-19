WEST BEND
Donna M. Schmidt
Sept. 22, 1937 - Oct. 15, 2021
Donna M. Schmidt (nee Fillion), age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021, at Kathy Hospice surrounded by her family.
Donna was born on September 22, 1937 in Kingsford, Michigan, to Samuel and Mary Jane (nee LeClaire) Fillion. She was united in marriage to Arthur Schmidt on June 18, 1960, in Milwaukee.
Donna graduated from Kingsford High School, and then graduated salutatorian of her college class. She was a primary school teacher for many years, including at St. Boniface in Germantown. Donna was active in card club, Hummel club, and Precious Moments club. After retirement, Donna and Arthur like spending time in Arizona as snowbirds.
Those Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 61 years, Arthur; cherished daughters, Pamela Pfluger and Penny (Troy) Zagel; loving grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Jones, Jon Pfluger, and Ellie Zagel; kind sister, Carol Klenke; and dear niece, Mae Oppermann. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by six siblings.
VISITATION: Donna’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home, 215 Forest Ave, in Kewaskum, on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 200 E Washington St., in Slinger, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Mass of Christian burial for Donna will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at St. Peter Catholic Church in Slinger with Father Richard Stoffel officiating. Luncheon at church to follow the Mass.
BURIAL: Interment immediately following the luncheon on Thursday at Peace United Church of Christ Cemetery in Kewaskum.
Donna’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kathy Hospice for the loving care they provided while she was there.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.