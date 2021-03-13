FOND DU LAC
Donna Mae Dallen-Seering
Feb. 9, 1948 — March 11, 2021
Donna M. Dallen-Seering, age 73, of Fond du Lac, formally of the Horicon/Mayville/Beaver Dam areas, went home to the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Visitation for Donna will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mayville on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at church at 12:00 noon. Fr. Tom Biersack will officiate. Inurnment will be at Stone Cemetery in the Town of Burnett, Dodge County, at a later date.
Donna Mae was born on February 9, 1948, in Milwaukee to the late Joseph and Myrtle (Pope) Merkt. Donna lived in West Bend where she worked at Threshold, Inc., and also in group homes where she worked with disabled adults. In 1983, she moved to Horicon and then to Beaver Dam in 1995. During that time, Donna worked with the elderly in Mayville and Columbus, as well as providing respite care out of her home. Donna truly enjoyed her work helping the elderly. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed playing Yahtzee. Donna was united in marriage with John Dallen on May 18, 1968, and later, on November 27, 1999, she was united in marriage with Reed Seering in Horicon. She spent the happiest days of her life with Reed, traveling and enjoying each other’s company.
Survivors include her children, Vickie (Robert Henrich) Johll of Fond du Lac, Tracy (Jimmy Gonzales) Ramsey of Madison, and Jill (Russ Hoekstra) Dallen of Fond du Lac; five grandchildren, John Johl III, Kayleigh Johll, Adrianna Dallen, Izzabella Gonzalez, and Jaxson Hoekstra; two stepchildren, Shannon (Scott) Keach of Fox Lake, and Erin (Rusty) Owens of Rosendale; three step-grandsons, Stacy Keach, Spencer Keach, and Mason Seering; two sisters Kathy (Robert) Kougl, West Bend, and Mary (Thomas) Roberts of Princeton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Reed; a sister, Jeanne Jaeger; four brothers, David, Robert, Gregory, and Richard Merkt; three sisters-in-law, Rosemary, JoEllen, and Penny Merkt; a son-in-law, John Johll, Jr., a stepson, Kyle Seering; and her dear friend, Jeanne Whitmore.
Memorials may be made in Donna’s name to the Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is caring for the family. For more information, visit www.KoepsellFH.com.