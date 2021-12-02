Donna Mae (Hetzel) Beatty, 72
Donna Mae (Hetzel) Beatty, 72, of Connelsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Highlands Hospital. She was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Port Washington to the late Lyle and Hilda (Kiehneu) Hetzel.
Donna is survived by her children, William (Patricia) Beatty, Shiela (Michael) Hinklie, Robert Beatty (Julia Shuttz), Ivana Beatty (Finn Welling), Juanita (Jason) Firestone; 17 grandchildren; siblings Mary (Ray) Vollrath, Marcella (Dennis) Wilde, Lyle (Janet) Hetzel, David (Gloria) Hetzel, Gary Hetzel and other friends and relatives.
Funeral was on Nov. 9, 2021, at Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home in Connelsville, PA.