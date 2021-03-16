Donna Schmidt-Grede, 90
Longtime Cedarburg resident Donna Schmidt-Grede, aged 90, died peacefully March 6.
Donna was born in Kiron, Iowa, to Charles and Selma Rosenquist in 1931, an era when the family farmhouse had neither plumbing nor electricity, but plenty of love, good food and lots of Swedish chatter.
She studied nursing and, following her training, took a job at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago. She met Frederick Schmidt at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, and they were married there in 1955. Fred’s work took the couple to the Greater Milwaukee area, where they raised their four daughters. They eventually settled on the shore of Lake Michigan, in the Town of Grafton.
Tragically, Fred died suddenly in January of 1976. Donna later married Thomas Grede, who preceded her in death in 1998.
Donna enjoyed serving for many years as a volunteer for Interfaith Caregivers, Lasata and Family Sharing.
Throughout her life, Donna was a gentle, kind and devoted mother, setting an example that she passed along to her daughters and their families.
Donna is survived by her daughters, Dace (Monty Lahr), Heidi (Dave Morgan, deceased), Kristin (Brian Krueger) and Kadi (Bruce MacLearnsberry), 15 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many friends.
A private celebration of her life is being planned for spring.
“Precious in the eyes of the Lord is the death of his holy ones.” Ñ Psalm 116:15
