Donnie M. Glick, 75
Donnie Glick, age 75 years of Cascade, formerly of Cedarburg, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was born September 5, 1945 in Port Washington, son of Levi Miner Glick and Eva (nee Grim) Glick. He was a 1963 graduate of Cedarburg High School and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 until 1968. Donnie worked as a set-up man for Tecumseh Engines in Grafton and New Holstein, retiring in 2007. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and a self-proclaimed “gearhead.”
Donnie is survived by his son Jacob L. Glick of West Bend, two sisters Ronna (Werner) Wagner of Hartford and Mari Lea (the late Michael) Viesselmann of Grafton, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Evalyn Jean Eernisse. Private family services will be held. The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.