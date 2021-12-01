WEST BEND
Doris Elva Stabelfeldt
Oct. 1, 1931 - Nov. 28, 2021
Doris Elva Stabelfeldt (nee Schmidt), age 90, passed away at her home in West Bend on Sunday, November 28, 2021. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Grafton, to Kurt and Elsie (nee Krause) Schmidt. Mom was a wonderful, caring, loving woman. She would always take the time to listen and shared her wisdom with us. She was very pleasant and a joy to be with, she loved having her 2 Yorkiepoos Jazzy and Precious with her all the time. She loved Jerry’s cooking and saying “Hello” to Renee’s clients. Doris was loved and will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Renee (Jerry) Gielow, and son, Troy (Stacie); grandchildren, Kristal (Shawn) Stachnik, Tiffany (Adam), Danielle, Dayne (Bobbi), Caitlin and Valerie; great-grandchildren, Carter, Liam, Evan, Leo, Alexis, Layne, Haleyann, and Jaxon; brothers, Ervin Schmidt and Harold (Karen) Schmidt; sisters-in-law, Carol Schmidt and Carol Schwartz; and brother-in-law Wayne Stabelfeldt. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents; parents-in-law; brothers Raymond, Marvin and Kurt Schmidt; sister-in-law Betty Schmidt; 3 brothers-in-law Richard Schwartz, James and Dale Stabelfeldt.
A Funeral Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor James Castillo presiding. It will be livestreamed on the Phillip Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday, December 4, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Grafton.
A special thank-you to the staff of Froedtert of West Bend Hospital and Horizon Hospice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.