Doris J. Kohli, 91
Doris J. Kohli (nee Powell) of Mequon, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2021, at the age of 91.
Doris was born and raised in Menominee, Michigan. After graduating from high school she moved to Milwaukee and was employed by Schlitz Brewing Company. In 1955, she married and moved to Mequon. She then worked at Donges Bay School for many years.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles, of 66 years, and was the loving mother of Cynthia (Bradley) Kohli-Storm and Kathleen Kohli. She is further survived by one sister, Mary (Martin) Lorenzi, and two sisters-in-law, Shirley (Kohli) Anderson and Doris (Labbe) Powell. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth (Pfotenhauer) Powell; sisters Joyce and Lois; brothers Gordon, James, Richard and Robert.
Private services and entombment were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park - The Garden of Eternal Life.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association (620 S. 76th St. Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214) are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Doris. A special thank-you to everyone at Home Instead and Rent-A-Daughter who cared for Doris over the years.
