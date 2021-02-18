Dorothy A. Sage, 94
Dorothy A. Sage passed away February 14, 2021, at the age of 94. She was the beloved mother of Carolyn, Alan (Patricia), and Suzanne (Michael); dear grandmother of Deanna (Brian), Jeaneen (Andrew), Jennifer, Jonathan; and great-grandmother of Audrey, Grace, Shane, and Eleanor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert. She is Further survived by her brother Henry (Kathi) Acker, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 23, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 423 N. Main St., Thiensville, with a service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, call 262-242-3120.