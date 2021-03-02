Dorothy (Anderson) Holtz, 93
We celebrate the life of Dorothy Holtz of Cedarburg, who passed away February 19 at the age of 93 after a brief illness (not COVID-related). She lived a gracious and productive life as a loving daughter, educator, dear wife and mother, sweet grandmother, and devoted friend to many. Her passions included her family and friends, her community (especially the public library), current events, books, music, art, travel, knitting, and her church. She is survived by her four children: Karen (Steve) Holtz-Stone, Laurie Hanson, Paul (Carol) Holtz, and Dave (Annette) Holtz; her beloved grandchildren Erica, Chris (Bree), Neil, Ryan (Samantha), Anderson, Owen, and Leah; and her great-grandchildren: Haley, Brooke, Mya, and Carter. She is further survived by a niece, great-niece and -nephew, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guenther; her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and niece.
Dorothy was born in 1927 to Margaret (Block) and Edwin Anderson and grew up in Wauwatosa. Her small household included her dear grandfather Anderson. In junior high she became part of a group of friends that would stay connected through high school, college, and the rest of their lives. To all of them she was “Andy.” Dorothy cherished her time at UW-Madison and met Guenther during her senior year. She spent a very memorable first year teaching high school in northern Wis. (Merrill) while Guenther started law school in Madison.
Dorothy and Guenther were married in 1951 and moved to Milwaukee for his new job. Their search for a small town in which to settle landed them in Cedarburg. They started their family and soon bought the house they would own for the next 60 years. Dorothy was a full-time homemaker, a community volunteer and Sunday school teacher, harvested and canned produce from Guenther’s giant home garden, and cultivated many local friendships. Over the years, the family took a number of amazing road trips around the country and spent a fun cottage week “up north” every summer.
After losing her husband at age 63, Dorothy stayed in her house and carried on as matriarch of the family, also assisting her elderly mother. She began traveling with friends, often meeting up with people she hadn’t seen in person for many years. Her favorite trips were Elderhostels (educational travel for adults, now called Road Scholar). She stayed busy with book groups, volunteering, attending concerts, connecting with her grandchildren, maintaining friendships, and hosting family gatherings.
At the age of 86, Dorothy put herself on a waiting list for senior housing in Cedarburg. At the age of 89 (still living in her house), she opted for knee replacement surgery and achieved full recovery. Later that year she decided to move into a brand-new, senior-living complex just outside Cedarburg (in Grafton). She was sad to leave her longtime home and dear neighbors but enjoyed the new social opportunities, indoor walking space, and less responsibility. Of course, she chose an apartment large enough to host family.
Up until the illness that recently sent her to the hospital, Dorothy carried on through the pandemic and a move to assisted living in her building. She navigated her way through all the challenges of the year with her usual grace, positive attitude, and concern for others. She so fortunately enjoyed recent visits from dear cousins and from her daughter, granddaughter, and grand-dogs. Sadly, the illness that put her in the hospital quickly worsened and did not respond to treatment. Dorothy passed away peacefully surrounded by family.
Dorothy’s family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Hospital in Grafton for their care, her primary care physician, the staff at Village Pointe Commons (senior living), dear friend and caregiver Greta, friend Eric and his family, Pastor Vicki, and the many friends and neighbors who have supported her over the years. The family is proud, and so grateful, for her life.
A private family funeral was held with plans for another gathering to honor Dorothy later in the year. Memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. To share a memory, visit MuellerFuneralHome.com.