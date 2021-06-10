Dorothy Beers, 94
Dorothy Beers passed away peacefully May 31, 2021, at age 94, after battling progressive lung disease. She was preceded in death by husband James R. Beers Jr., parents Lloyd and Lucille Messmore, sister Wanda, son Jon, and niece Annette. She is survived by daughter Christine O’Neill (Paul Turek); grandchildren Amy (Nicole Krueger), Timothy (Heather), Sunny (Wah), Erika (Don); great-grandchildren Charlotte, Caitlin, Sai; and niece Claudine.
After many childhood moves, the family moved to Shorewood, where Dotte made many lifelong friends at Shorewood High School, and followed her artistic pursuits at Downer College. She became an interior decorator in downtown Milwaukee. She met a young engineer, Jim Beers (just home from World War II) while playing bridge, a shared passion. They became a formidable duo at the bridge table and in life, marrying in 1949.
They enjoyed an active social life, playing bridge, traveling, raising two rambunctious kids in Whitefish Bay. They moved to Cedarburg in 1974, meeting new friends, becoming active members at Crossroads Presbyterian Church in Mequon. Dorothy was an elder, teacher, continuing Christian education with Bible study groups, and committees. For Dorothy, there was always more to learn, more to do, more to share.
Upon retirement from St. Mary’s Hospital staffing office at the Milwaukee location, Dorothy became active in Cedarburg civic activities, such as 4th District Alderman 1987-89, serving on several committees, Library Board 1987-97, Cedarburg Women’s Club, including being named president for its centennial year 2009 and riding in a red antique convertible in the Cedarburg 4th of July Parade days after open heart surgery with two bypasses and removal of a heart tumor.
Dorothy forever loved her small but close family, traveling to six continents, playing bridge, reading, going out with friends, sharing a laugh. After health concerns facilitated her move to Willowbrook Place Assisted Living Community in Thiensville, Dorothy again met many new friends (a recurring theme in her life). Her dining room tablemate, Bill, became a caring friend, helping her with mobility assistance, sharing the love of big band music, playing dominoes, and they became late-in-life loving sweethearts. His family loved her; her family loved him. After losing Bill in January, the wind went out of her sails, breathing became more difficult, as did all mobility.
Many thanks to the loving care from the staff at Willowbrook Place, Horizon Hospice Home Care Team, and Community Care. You gave Dorothy hope, options, and wonderful care.
Thanks too to Drs. Daniel Jablonski, Jay Balachandran, and Michael Cinquegrani. Excellence in caregiving in the best sense of the word.
Memorial service at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Mequon, Sunday June 13, at 3:00 p.m.
The Schramka Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-432-8100. or visit schramkafuneralhome.com.