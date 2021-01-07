Dorothy ‘Dot’ M. Conrad, 90
Dorothy “Dot” M. Conrad (nee Holtz) was born to life August 5, 1930, and born to eternal life January 3, 2021, at the age of 90 years.
Dot was the beloved wife and sweetheart of the late Otto Conrad for 33 years; loving mother of Donna (Bob) Schaerer, Diane (Tom) Klug and David (Lisa) Neske. She was proud grandma of Matt (Amy) Schaerer, Danny (Tracie) Klug, Melissa (Juan) Iniguez, Travis (Heather) Klug, Clayton (Annette) Neske and Lars (Alysha) Neske; and dear GG of Lucas and Mackenzie Schaerer; Reese, Lanie and Dustin Klug; Salome and Ethan Iniguez; Eli and Anna Klug; Charlie, Autumn and Hudson Neske; Skylar and Gunnar Neske. She is further survived by Otto’s family, other relatives and many friends.
Dorothy was a breast cancer survivor of more than 60 years and became president of the Ozaukee County American Cancer Society shortly after her recovery. Although she was a “stay at home” mom, circumstances required she get a job, so she brushed off her secretarial skills and went to work at Homestead High School in Mequon as office secretary and then moved to UWM and worked first in the Business Department and then the Film Department. It was through this job at UWM she met her sweetheart, Otto, who would change her life.
She and Otto moved to Cedarburg, where she became active in the Cedarburg Garden Club. She learned to play golf and they became active square dancers. They traveled to Texas for a month in the winter until Otto had a stroke and she became his caregiver, always encouraging him to work on his recovery. She was deeply religious and lived her faith her whole life: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not unto thine own understanding.” Dot, as she liked to be called, and Otto were highly active in their church, Trinity Lutheran Freistadt. She sang in the choir and continued to find her voice even after she was in memory care.
She loved her family more than anything and was always game for what the grandkids and then the great-grandkids wanted to do. She looked forward to family gatherings which always included lots of food and singing. She loved gardening, swimming, fishing, board games, baking cookies, traveling and being outside. She was very generous and tried so hard to remember everyone’s birthday and anniversary. Although the last few years were difficult, she always had a smile on her face.
A private graveside service was held at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church Cemetery - Freistadt. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church are appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
