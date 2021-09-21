WEST BEND
Dorothy ‘Dot’ P. Miller
May 11, 1925 - Sept. 17, 2021
Dorothy “Dot” P. Miller (nee Schroeder), age 96, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in West Bend. She was born on May 11, 1925, in Milwaukee to Edward and Esther (nee Heidtke) Schroeder. She graduated from Rufus King High School, attended the Business Institute, worked for the federal government during World War II, then worked at Briggs & Stratton for 12 years and married her love, Robert C. Miller, on Dec. 28, 1950. Traveling with her husband was a big part of theirs lives, of which they enjoyed very much.
Dot was an active member at Pilgrim Ev. Lutheran Church of West Bend, part of the Lutheran Women’s Mission League, former president of the Heritage Antique Club, proud member of Alonzo Cudworth Post of American Legion Dance Club, Allenton Post, and part of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
Dot is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dot was preceded in death by her loving husband and her parents.
A memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Pilgrim Evangelical Lutheran Church (462 Meadowbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53090) with the Rev. Christopher Raffa presiding. Visitation will be at church on Friday Sept. 24, 2021, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Inurnment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park a later date.
Many thanks to the wonderful staff at The Cottages and Cedar Lake for their compassionate care for Dot.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.