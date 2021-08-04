Dorothy E. Hashek
Dorothy E. Hashek, age 93, of Grants Pass, Oregon, died April 21, 2020.
She was born Dorothy Elizabeth Sherwenka February 5, 1927 in Milwaukee. After graduating from high school in Milwaukee she worked as an elevator operator and gift wrapper at Gimbels. On April 4, 1948 she married Joe Hashek and together they raised nine children in West Bend. She moved from Signal Mountain, Tennessee four years ago.
Her hobbies included sewing, canning, reading, and flower gardening especially peonies, lilacs, and irises. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her children and grandchildren. In the 1960s she made dress uniform coats for the entire unit of Wisconsin Civil War Centennial re-enactment. She also made Civil War uniforms for Milwaukee Wax Museum.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe and sons Peter, Chuck, and John.
Survivors include children Frank of Michigan, Faye of Oregon, Steve of Arizona, Jim of Louisiana, Joe of Illinois and Jean Treese of Missouri; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A service will be at 12 noon, August 14, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. To honor Dorothy, the family will be wearing purple or lavender and invites everyone to join them.
