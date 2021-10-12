Dorothy L. Zarling, 98
Dorothy L. Zarling (nee Kowalske) went to her heavenly home on October 10, 2021, at the age of 98. Dorothy was born in Jackson on April 9, 1923, the daughter of the late Theodore and Hattie (Groth) Kowalske. She was baptized, confirmed and married at David’s Star Lutheran Church, Kirchhayn. Dorothy was united in marriage to George Zarling on April 15, 1944, and their marriage was blessed with two children.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Gerald (Julie) Zarling of Sarasota, FL, and Sue (the late Dean) Goetter of Cedarburg; grandchildren: Jaclyn (Trace) Felts, Jonathan Zarling, Steve (Erin) Goetter and Lisa (Andrew) Glaisner; great-grandchildren: Harper and Harlow Felts; Myles and Grace Goetter; Henry and Jack Glaisner; other relatives and friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George; brothers; Elmer and Eldor Kowaske; and son-in-law Dean Goetter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Memorials to the First Immanuel Lutheran Guardian Angel Program.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory of Cedarburg is assisting with the arrangements. The family would like to thank Lasata Care Center for all their kind and compassionate care.