HARTFORD
Dorothy M. Simko
Aug. 5, 1933 — Feb. 1, 2021
Dorothy M. Simko, age 87, of Hartford passed away at home on February 1, 2021. She born on August 5, 1933, in Kewaunee to the late Max and Martha Schilder. She is the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. “Joe.” She was the dear mom of Wendy S., Joseph J. (Cheryl Mullins), Mark S. (Linda) and Terri Ann (Randy) Kroll; proud grandma of Terilynn, Derik, Devin, Finni, Kassandra and Hunter; caring great-grandma of Brionna, Cora and Kaleb. She was the sister of Herbert Schilder and the late Vernon Schilder, Ruth Hueffner and Evie Drenski. She is also lovingly survived by step-grandson Steven and step-great-grandchildren Mya, Landon and Abel Grey. Also survived by other relatives and special friends.
Dorothy enjoyed bowling, playing cards and dancing but mostly enjoyed taking care of her friends, especially when in need. She will be missed by many.
Cremation will take place and committal will follow in summer at Union Cemetery in Slinger. Please check the funeral home website for service details.
Memorials to American Cancer Society or the humane society of donor’s choice.
Shimon Funeral Home, 262-673-9500, is serving the family.