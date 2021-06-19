ROCHESTER, MINN.
Dorothy Marie Gutschenritter
Nov. 17, 1924 — June 15, 2021
Dorothy Marie Gutschenritter (nee Hiller), age 96 of Rochester, Minnesota entered eternal life June 15, 2021.
Dorothy was born November 17, 1924, in Hartford to Laura (nee Held) and Julius Hiller. She was united in marriage to Eugene (Gene) Gutschenritter on December 1, 1945.
Always the organized matriarch, Dorothy raised their family following Eugene’s career, from Hartford to Washington, IL, to Slinger, then Geneva, NY and finally, Rochester, MN. Dorothy often also held jobs outside the home at places including Cedar Lake Home, Stuckey’s and JCPenney.
Dorothy and Eugene retired happily to Montello while also wintering in Weslaco, TX, where Dorothy proved to be an accomplished and competitive pool and shuffleboard player. They later moved to Appleton with Dorothy’s final interstate move to Rochester, MN after Gene’s death.
Dorothy is survived by her six loving children: John of Menomonee Falls, Jean of Rochester, MN, Ann (Joseph) Bielinski of Wabeno, Sue Banitt of Rochester, MN, Jane (Robert) Maney of Monona and Paula (Paul) Turner of Des Moines, IA. Dorothy is further remembered by her eight cherished grandchildren: Sarah (Aelyth) Savage, Alex (Megan) Bielinski, Laura Bielinski (Josh Mueller), Rebecca (Shawn) Kubat, Jacquelyn Ramacher, Samuel (Sarah-Jo) Turner, Michael Turner and Elizabeth Turner. Dorothy leaves her great-grandchildren: Zakary and Paige Kubat, Ethan Ramacher and Lucas Turner. Also surviving Dorothy are previous sons-in-law Michael Smith and Michael Banitt, step-grandchildren Andrew and Angela Banitt and step-great-grandson Damian Banitt. Dorothy is further remembered by sister-in-law Diane Gutschenritter, as well as numerous other beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, sister Eleanor (Robert) Rutherford, her beloved husband of 63 years, Eugene, her father and mother-in law, John and Adelia (Gehl) Gutschenritter and her brothers and sisters- in-law: Anita (Norbert) Langenecker, Matt (Dolores) Gutschenritter, Joseph Gutschenritter, Louis (Dolores) Gutschenritter, Wilfred Gutschenritter, Elizabeth (James) Hasler and Mary (Wesley) Beaton.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford on Saturday June 26, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. with visitation from 12:00 pm – 1:15 p.m. Immediately following services, burial in St Kilian’s Cemetery.
In addition, a celebration of life will be held in Rochester, MN at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to: St. Kilian Church, Hartford, https://stkiliancong.weshareonline.org/ or the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org/.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes maybe shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.