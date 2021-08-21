KEWASKUM
Dorothy R. ‘Dot’ Blumer
Aug. 17, 1931 — Aug. 18, 2021
Dorothy R. “Dot” Blumer, 90, of Kewaskum, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021, at Cedar Community in West Bend.
Dorothy was born on August 17, 1931, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Anthony and Elizabeth (nee Whitkowski) Ronkowski. On July 28, 1951, she was united in marriage to Merlin “John” Fellenz in Milwaukee. On December 30, 1975 she was united in marriage to Paul Blumer at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Dorothy was a member of St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum where she served on the St. Lucas Ladies Aid, on the Altar Guild, Funeral Committee, and the Evangelism Committee. She was also a Red Cross Volunteer and she also volunteered in the gift shop at St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Those Dorothy leaves behind to cherish her memory include two daughters, Laurie (Patrick) Clapham and Lisa Fellenz (Scott Taylor); a step-son, Rev. Steven (Bonnie) Blumer; a stepson-in-law, Randy Kemp; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Blumer; a daughter, Kathleen Becker; and a stepdaughter, Sherry Kemp.
VISITATION: Dorothy’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum on Monday, August 23, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A funeral service for Dorothy will be held on Monday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church. Rev. Timothy Henning will officiate and burial will follow at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
Memorials to the St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church Building Fund are appreciated.
A special thank you to the entire staff and caregivers at Cedar Community, who have cared so lovingly over the last several years.
The Myrhum – Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dorothy’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.