Dr. David A. Rose, 55
Dr. David A. Rose, 55, died October 13, 2021, in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada after a long health battle.
David was born on March 16, 1966, in Milwaukee to Vaughan and Karen Rose. He grew up in Grafton, graduating from Grafton High School in 1984.
David had the opportunity to live, study and work in several different places throughout the United States and Canada, making lifelong friendships along the way. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin, his Graduate Degree from the University of Oregon, and his Doctorate Degree from Michigan State University. Having also lived in Los Angeles, California, San Luis Obispo, California, and Toronto, Canada, he eventually made Kelowna his home, where he had a career as a clinical psychologist and taught at The University of British Columbia-Okanagan and Okanagan College. He loved being able to help people, giving his clients his full attention and approaching their struggles in a caring manner. He also loved hiking in the beautiful mountains of Kelowna and enjoying Okanagan Lake. Despite living so far away, David remained a loyal Packers fan and was a proud Packers shareholder.
He is survived by his loving husband and caregiver, Gary Su; his mother and stepfather, Karen Rose O’Sullivan and Bill O’Sullivan; brother Doug Rose [Yolanda]; sister Deb Krygiel [Jeff]; nephews and nieces, Jamie Hustad [Matthew], Tom Rose [Megan], Turner Daley, Macie Daley, Veronica Krygiel, Juan Krygiel, Josie Krygiel, Santiago Krygiel, Laney Krygiel, Kate Krygiel, Kia Krygiel; grandnephew, Jackson Hustad; and other extended family and friends. He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Lily Chen, and father-in-law, Steve Su of Taiwan; and sister-in-law, Vivian Su of Calgary. He was preceded in death by his father, Vaughan E. Rose; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
Per David’s request, there will be no service. To honor David’s memory, think of him and smile when you experience beauty in nature - a beautiful tree, lake, stone or sky. He was here, he mattered, he was loved. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank [cofoodbank.com] or Family sharing of Ozaukee County [familysharingozaukee.org/give].
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Rose family.