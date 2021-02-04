Dr. G. Raymond Gavery, 80

Dr. G. Raymond Gavery departed peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the age of 80 years, leaving his loving wife, Claudia; sons, Justin, daughter-in-law Julie, Chad and Brock, daughter-in-law, Mackenzie; grandson, Kincaid Cole. He is further survived by Judy, Gord, Cindy, Brian, Ashley, Brad, Jackie, Mark, Jason, Ezra, Marlee, Mona, Rae, George, and Sam. 

We aspire to a life as successful as yours, with risk, excitement and genius behind every door. Godspeed.

Private family services held.

Let tears water the blossoms

A song raise spirit to heaven

Let the ship sail without anchor

And sap from flowers feed the newborn.

Mine is not to mourn the dead; if dead

To heaven rise Mine is to preserve their life; where

Interred their bones lie.” 

— G. Raymond Gavery

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

