Dr. G. Raymond Gavery, 80
Dr. G. Raymond Gavery departed peacefully Saturday, January 30, 2021, at the age of 80 years, leaving his loving wife, Claudia; sons, Justin, daughter-in-law Julie, Chad and Brock, daughter-in-law, Mackenzie; grandson, Kincaid Cole. He is further survived by Judy, Gord, Cindy, Brian, Ashley, Brad, Jackie, Mark, Jason, Ezra, Marlee, Mona, Rae, George, and Sam.
We aspire to a life as successful as yours, with risk, excitement and genius behind every door. Godspeed.
Private family services held.
Let tears water the blossoms
A song raise spirit to heaven
Let the ship sail without anchor
And sap from flowers feed the newborn.
Mine is not to mourn the dead; if dead
To heaven rise Mine is to preserve their life; where
Interred their bones lie.”
— G. Raymond Gavery
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Service, 10280 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-241-8085 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.