Dr. Gary W. McFadden DDS
Dr. Gary W. McFadden DDS, 86, passed away July 9, 2021. He was married to Gail Jefferies for 57 years. He was a dentist for 42 years. Gary is survived by his 3 children and 6 grandchildren. Services for Gary will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Faith Lutheran Church, 601 E. Glendale Ave., Appleton, WI 54911. A time of visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at the church. Interment will be in the Riverside Cemetery at a later time. A full obituary and online condolences may be expressed at www.verkuilenfh.com.
