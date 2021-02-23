Dr. Joan C. Hoffmann, 86
Joan passed away at her home in Oakbrook, IL, on Feb. 4, 2021.
Joan was the beloved sister of Laurice Hoffmann Bell; sister-in-law of Geri Hoffmann, and partner of Anne Marie Cullin.
She was born in Cedarburg on Feb. 20, 1934, to Frank and Althea (Behm) Hoffmann. Her interest in science led her to receive the Bausch & Lomb Science Award in her junior year and she graduated from Cedarburg High as valedictorian.
Joan earned her RN degree in 1955 from the Michael Reese School of Nursing in Chicago and her Bachelor of Science in 1959 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Joan returned to Reese and taught in their School of Nursing for several years. While in the Chicago area she attended school at the University of Illinois, Chicago Campus, and graduated with her Ph.D. in Physiology. Joan held a number of research jobs and published papers before receiving a one-year fellowship to pursue DNA research in Paris, France.
Upon returning to the States, she taught and conducted research at the University of New York, Rochester School of Medicine. Joan’s next move took her to Hawaii, where she taught and continued research at their School of Medicine for 13 years. Wanting to be closer to family, she moved to Worcester, Massachusetts, as the dean of Student Affairs for 10 years at the University of Massachusetts.
After retirement, she moved to Sedona, Arizona, and then to Palm Desert, California. In retirement she took up wood turning and produced many beautiful pieces of art; she and Anne Marie traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. They loved to share their many stories and experiments from their travels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Hoffmann and his wife, Beverly; brother Wayne Hoffmann; brother-in-law Jerry Bell, and nephew Charles Hoffmann. She is survived by many dear nieces and nephews and friends.
In accordance to her wishes, no funeral service will be held.