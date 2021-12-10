COOKEVILLE, TN
Dr. Karl Klein
Sept. 15, 1944 - Dec. 5, 2021
Memorial services with military honors for Dr. Karl Jeffrey Klein, age 77 of Cookeville, TN, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, at the Cookeville Chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home. Dr. William Mitchell will officiate.
His family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.
Dr. Klein passed away Sunday evening December 5, 2021 at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.
He was born September 15, 1944, in Wauseon, OH to the late Norman O. Klein and Thora Roberta (Bobbie) Solosth Klein.
Dr. Klein was raised in Louisville, KY and graduated from Male High School. He earned his undergraduate degree from Hanover College in Indiana and his medical doctorate from the University of Kentucky. He practiced OB/GYN in Cookeville for 15 years delivering thousands of babies.
Dr. Klein was a U.S. Army veteran having served at Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sue Ellen Gastineau Klein, whom he married June 4, 1966, in West Carrolltown, OH; sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen Lars Klein and Dr. Lillian Larsen of Redlands, CA, David and Amy Klein of Westminster, CO, Jeremy and Kristy Klein of Thompson Station, TN; grandchildren, Collins, Kinsey, Winnie, and Barrett; and brother-in-law, Tom Fallon of Louisville, KY.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Fallon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis House in Cookeville, www.genesishouseinc.com.
Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call 931-526-6111. Share your thoughts and memories at www.hhhfunerals.com.